 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets in their first matchup since the third game of the season.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 32: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...