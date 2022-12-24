Christmas Day NBA Schedule: How to Watch 2022 Christmas Games

The happiest of holidays is nearly here, and with it comes of merry full day of NBA action, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics as the cream of the crop around these parts. For those who partake in other Wisconsin sports, the 4 pm Central tip is nestled snugly under the mantle, fresh for unwrapping once the Green Bay Packers game finishes up against the Miami Dolphins. At my house, we’ll be trying to smoke a brisket on the grill all day, and I’m hoping it doesn’t turn out nearly as cooked as the Bucks looked on Friday night against the Nets.

If you’re looking to take some of your potential Christmas gift card cash and already fork it over to our gambling overlords, DraftKings currently has the Bucks as +4.5 underdogs. Given these teams tend to play one another really close, I actually think that’s not a bad bet on the Bucks to cover if you’re interested. With the availability of Khris Middleton in doubt and Milwaukee’s offense sputtering like a tractor stuck in the snow though, it’s very possible another blowout is coming.

They also have Giannis at over/under 4.5 assists. I’m not a betting man, but I like the over given I think they’ll be content to see if the likes of Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen can get shots off from deep off against them once more. Giannis may be kicking it out rather than facing too many stonewalls, although he has looked on a tear the past few games.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.