Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Celtics 139

On a Merry Christmas, it was not so merry for the Milwaukee Bucks as they got blown out by the Boston Celtics, 139-118.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee faced a torrent of triples from the Boston Celtics in the opening 12 minutes, but kept within striking distance trailing 28-36 after one with a buzzer beating Boston shot banking in. 10 turnovers, a common first half issue for Milwaukee, reared its ugly head once more in this one, but the Bucks still managed to trail only 62-61 after two periods. Tatum started hitting practically everything from the floor in the third for 20 points in the period, sending the Bucks behind after three as they just couldn’t quite snag a lead. Down 86-100 at that point, Milwaukee would need an explosive quarter to pull out a Christmas miracle. Instead the Celts dropped a lump of coal in our collective stocking, as Milwaukee took its third straight loss.

Stat that Stood Out

Boston hit 19-39 from deep in this one, coupled with 16-18 at the rim. Put those two together and you have the recipe for another masterful offensive performance against this Bucks D that needs to find its rhythm again.