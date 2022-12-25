 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 4:00 pm Central

By Riley Feldmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s Christmas Day and it is Milwaukee Bucks basketball as the Boston Celtics play host to Milwaukee in the day’s marquee matchup (in our eyes, at least).

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 33: Against Boston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (16 votes)
  • 28%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (37 votes)
  • 29%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (38 votes)
  • 28%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (37 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...