NBA Open Thread - Week 11

While the Milwaukee Bucks continue to drunkenly stumble around stepping on garden tools like they’re an episode of “Tom and Jerry”, there are other success stories around the league. The Celtics were doing their best to match us drink for drink, but the Cavs, Nets, Sixers, and Knicks have gone 7-3, 9-1, 8-2, and 7-3 over the last 10 games respectively. And don’t look now, but the Orlando Magic — yes, the Magic! — have gone 8-2 over that stretch as well.

Over out West there’s plenty more violence plus chaos on a nightly basis and shuffling of the standings accordingly. The Denver Nuggets sit atop the Conference with the Pelicans and Grizzlies just a shade behind. Past that, its just one large muddle of teams who haven’t built up any recent sustained momentum outside of the Dallas Mavericks who have won three in a row.

Nets-Cavs tonight is a premier Eastern matchup, Knicks-Mavericks on Tuesday gives us the Jalen Brunson Bowl, and I think the Joel Embiid-Zion Williamson battle Friday in Sixers-Pelicans is of interest as well. Finally, Pelicans-Grizzlies Saturday and Celtics-Nuggets Sunday gives us opportunities to see conference leading teams throw down.

Follow along in the comments here or anywhere you like across the site!