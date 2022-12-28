 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Please, please Milwaukee Bucks, give us another win by beating these Chicago Bulls. We want to cheer again. We want to cheer again!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 34: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 44%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (37 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (12 votes)
  • 8%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (7 votes)
84 votes total Vote Now

