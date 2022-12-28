Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Bulls 119 (OT)

In somewhat of a stunning collapse, the Milwaukee Bucks fell apart in the closing minutes and overtime, losing to the Chicago Bulls 118-113 in overtime. Giannis led all scorers with 45 points, but made some costly errors as the game concluded, and DeMar DeRozan nearly matched him with 42.

NBA.com Box Score

As they are wont to do lately, the Bucks came out cold from the field, bricking seven of their first ten shots. However, they soon found a groove in transition with their reserve-heavy units, pacing them to a 32-28 lead through one. They cooled off in the second after missing all seven of their triples, but behind 20 first-half points from Giannis, they were down just two at half, 57-55.

With a flurry of early whistles, the third quarter lurched onward with each team hitting an identical 36.4% of their shots. With their continued success on the boards assisting them, the Bucks began the fourth up 90-79. Milwaukee held that until the final five minutes, but clutch shotmaking by LaVine and a bevy of errors by Giannis as the game closed sent the game into OT. In the extra frame, the Bucks grabbed a quick lead, but a variety of bricks by Giannis sealed the deal as the Bucks had to foul.

Stat That Stood Out

While Milwaukee grabbed a metric ton of offensive rebounds, the main problem again is ice-cold three point shooting. The Bucks finished a disastrous 9/44 from behind the arc, including a 1/11 third quarter. Despite hitting a few key ones late, it’s hard to win when you miss that often.

