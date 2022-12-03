Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Charlotte Hornets in a blissfully early SEGABABA for both squads. See whatever’s left of the Bucks (possibly sans Brook as well) take on whatever’s left of the Hornets!
A few hours before an early tip-off here in Charlotte, the #Bucks are going to be very, very shorthanded vs. the #Hornets.— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 3, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (knee), Khris Middleton (reconditioning), MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) are OUT.
Check out the full preview here (shout-out to toasterrebbound for mentioning and Van for fixing my mis-steps; evidently I was over-excited for the early tip-off), and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 22: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
31%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
29%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
24%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...