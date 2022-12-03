 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm Central

By Morgan Quinn Ross
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Charlotte Hornets in a blissfully early SEGABABA for both squads. See whatever’s left of the Bucks (possibly sans Brook as well) take on whatever’s left of the Hornets!

Check out the full preview here (shout-out to toasterrebbound for mentioning and Van for fixing my mis-steps; evidently I was over-excited for the early tip-off), and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 22: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
  • 29%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (12 votes)
  • 24%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...