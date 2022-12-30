 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM Central

By Riley Feldmann
Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Milwaukee Bucks are going to close things out on a high note, there’s no better chance to do so than tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks will host the Wolves in what will be their last regular season game of 2022. Let’s start the new year in a good mood why don’t we?

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 35: Against the Timberwolves, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (22 votes)
  • 39%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (27 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (8 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (12 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

