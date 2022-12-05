 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00pm CST

The Milwaukee Bucks are about to take on the Orlando Magic as they look for their 17th win of the season. The Bucks currently sit in second-place in the East, whereas the Magic are in bringing up the caboose in the conference. Let’s hope the good guys snag the W tonight, especially because we don’t want to spoil Brook’s return home to his favorite place in the world. Tonight, he’ll get to enjoy it from the sidelines though.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 23: Against Orlando, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 77%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (53 votes)
  • 19%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (0 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

