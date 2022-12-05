Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are about to take on the Orlando Magic as they look for their 17th win of the season. The Bucks currently sit in second-place in the East, whereas the Magic are in bringing up the caboose in the conference. Let’s hope the good guys snag the W tonight, especially because we don’t want to spoil Brook’s return home to his favorite place in the world. Tonight, he’ll get to enjoy it from the sidelines though.
Per Coach Bud, #Bucks welcome the Big 3 back tonight, but will be missing Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez who will be out tonight in Orlando.— Dave Koehn (@DaveKoehnPxP) December 5, 2022
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
