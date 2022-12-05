Rapid Recap: Bucks 109, Magic 102

They say there’s no need to apologize after a win, and we’ll keep that mantra going here even if the Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic won’t exactly inspire legends passed down through generations.

Milwaukee looked like a team that thought it might still be practicing for the first few minutes after tipoff, but they clamped down as the first period wore on and staked a 30-21 advantage. Three-pointers kept raining down for the Bucks as the second quarter continued, but despite a late run from Orlando, Milwaukee still held a 56-45 lead by half. The Bucks expanded their lead with some transition buckets in the third period, pushing ahead of Orlando 88-72 as the final period started. The Magic feasted as Milwaukee’s shooting started to dry out down the stretch, allowing Orlando to make it a four-point game with just two minutes remaining. Thankfully, Giannis took over from there and sealed this one away (alongside some teammates knocking down free throws) to avoid an embarrassing loss for a Bucks team that had its big three active.

Stat that Stood Out

31 assists for the Bucks tied a season high, and while I wouldn’t say the offense always looked crisp and clean, there were obvious opportunities to drive and kick against a Magic team that seemed to be leaning into zone coverages. They needed just about every bucket too against an Orlando team that pushed them to their limits.