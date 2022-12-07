Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Kings 113

On Giannis Dad Joke Bobblehead Night (yes, you read that correctly), the Milwaukee Bucks took down the visiting Sacramento Kings by a 126-113 final. Giannis poured in a game-high 35, just ahead of Jrue Holiday’s 31. Domantas Sabonis paced the Kings with 23.

NBA.com box score

Each team shot the ball pretty well in the first, but shots stopped falling as the clock ticked by, and Milwaukee closed the period ahead 34-29. The Kings kept it tight for much of the second despite incurring some foul trouble, but the Bucks expanded their lead to 68-61 heading into the locker room. Giannis and Holiday both scored 18 in the half.

In the third, Milwaukee stretched their advantage into double-digits a few times, but Sacramento had a counter each time, mostly by taking the ball inside. Giannis had to sit with four fouls midway through, and the Bucks led by just 97-94 after three. He checked back in for the fourth and once Holiday joined him, the lead got back into double digits

Stat That Stood Out

In a matchup that was pretty even for a long time, a fact reflected in the box score, the only number that really stands out is Milwaukee’s 17-8 edge on the offensive glass. That equated to a whopping 25 second-chance points to Sacramento’s 11.

