Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview: Texas Two-step

With three straight wins in their pocket, the Milwaukee Bucks head down to Texas to tackle some stiffer competition (at least on Friday) against the Dallas Mavericks.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee boasted nearly a full roster (they’re inching oh so close to that) against Sacramento, but it was the work of their old stalwarts that helped push them to victory. Jrue Holiday in particular had his bullyball going, bludgeoning Kings defenders en route to the rim and 31 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 35 as well, with Sacramento hanging around just long enough to make it stressful up until the final two minutes. Just a few weeks ago Milwaukee dispatched this Dallas team impressively, winning 124-115, and the score was partially that close due to late hot shooting from the Mavs.

Dallas is 5-5 in their last 10, but like Milwaukee, have proven very formidable at home sitting at 10-3 on the season. They’re hot lately though, winners of three straight after toppling Phoenix and Denver in consecutive matchups. They’re using much of the same formula as last year, surround Luke with shooters and let him work his magic. It’s carried them to a top-ten offense thus far, with a defense in the upper half of the league. They get up tons of threes (2nd highest rate in the league) so it’s another good test for Milwaukee’s defense, which has, frankly, not been up to its usual snuff the past few contests. Returning that intensity and discipline on that end of the floor will be key for a win.

Jaden Hardy and Tyler Dorsey are out for the Mavs. Milwaukee is without Joe Ingles, and won’t have Wes Matthews due to health and safety protocols.

Player to Watch

We only got to see ten minutes of Pat Connaughton in the last matchup with the Mavs, and his shooting could do wonders to open up the Dallas interior for Giannis to probe. With few bona fide rim protectors on the roster, Connaughton finding his way from deep brings scoring stability to the bench and opens up his usual cutting lanes. Here’s hoping this is the game Planet Pat gets back in orbit.

