Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

Brew that extra hot cocoa on this Friday night folks, because we’ve got a late one between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. May your eyelids stay open until that final buzzer sounds.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 24: Against Dallas, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 20% Win big (by 10 or more points) (21 votes)

49% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (50 votes)

27% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (28 votes)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+