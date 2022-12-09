 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm Cenntral

By Adam Paris
Brew that extra hot cocoa on this Friday night folks, because we’ve got a late one between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. May your eyelids stay open until that final buzzer sounds.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 24: Against Dallas, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
  • 49%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (50 votes)
  • 27%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
102 votes total Vote Now

