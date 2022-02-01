 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Lunar New Year, Bucks fans! It’s the first day of February, and the first opportunity for the Milwaukee Bucks to put that awful January behind them. First up is the Washington Wizards, who are without star guard Bradley Beal.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 53: Against Washington, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 68%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (51 votes)
  • 24%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (18 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

