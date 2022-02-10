Bucks vs. Suns Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks get a marquee matchup against their NBA Finals rivals, the Phoenix Suns, in their first game since capturing the championship back in July. This one should be a doozy, at least let’s hope so.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 57: Against Phoenix, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
11%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
41%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
32%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...