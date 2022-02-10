Report: Milwaukee Bucks Trade Donte DiVincenzo, Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood; Acquire Serge Ibaka

And just like that, Donte DiVincenzo lands where he was meant all along in Sacramento, as the Milwaukee Bucks looped their pending free agent into an apparent four-team trade that will net them Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks also are offloading the contracts of Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood in the deal.

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

The Bucks are acquiring the Clippers' Serge Ibaka in the deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/8Xjx3YpYJ4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Bucks are also sending Semi Ojele and Rodney Hood to the Clippers in the four-team deal too, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The immediate impulse I have to this trade is that the Bucks might be more uncertain about Brook Lopez’s condition than they’re letting on, despite the many optimistic reports about him returning potentially in the regular season. Regardless, I understand the inclination to hedge their bets. Backs are always finnicky, and they likely weren’t expecting surgery when they hoped he could rehab it back to health. Ibaka provides some big man insurance, although it’s not likely the needle mover folks might’ve hoped. Horst and company have another big body to match with Portis and Giannis, even if it’s someone who has their own history of back issues.

Ibaka’s defense isn’t near where it was in his prime past, but he’s still a career 36% shooter from deep.

As for who’s heading out, I figured the Bucks may keep Donte and see if they could get something with a sign-and-trade for him this offseason. Instead, he’ll head to Sacramento, where he was meant to be all along I guess, and see how he can fit into a guard rotation that just lost Tyrese Haliburton.

We also bid bon voyage to Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye. Adios fellas, it’s been...something.

Finally, the Bucks also netted two future second round picks (no details on those yet) as well as cash considerations. That opens up the possibility that maybe Horst has another move up his sleeve, although I’m not sure what salary he would attach to them.