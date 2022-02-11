The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 122: Bye Bye Big Ragu

In this “emergency” episode of the Brew Hoop Podcast, we gather together to mourn the loss of Donte DiVincenzo in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform. It’s a tragic day for the Donte stans, the “does stuff” devotees, the u-rah-rah-ragu crew. Whatever Donte fans called themselves, they can be happy he’s in a better place now, a place he was meant to be all along, Sacremanto.

Indeed, Riley, Kyle and I spend the first 20 minutes or so talking about why it made sense to move Donte now, the decision to ship him out at the trade deadline versus waiting to try and sign-and-trade and him potentially getting shoved out of the rotation. One major note, this was recorded before we were aware of the injury to Pat Connaughton.

After a brief homage to Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, we turn our sights on why Horst decided to trade for another big man in Serge Ibaka, and what he could bring to the team. Certainly it provides a bit more insight into the potential uncertainty surrounding Brook Lopez’s situation, but Ibaka on paper provides some semblance of rim protection (his teams have also typically allowed fewer shots at the rim) while being able to step out and space the floor. The two major questions are:

How does he fit into a potential big rotation in the Playoffs if there’s a healthy Lopez?

How much does he have left in the tank after his own back surgery last year.

We cover all that and more in this week’s Brew Hoop podcast. Make sure to share, review and subscribe.