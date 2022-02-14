Rapid Recap: Bucks 107, Trailblazers 122

Another night, another ““huh, I would’ve guessed the Milwaukee Bucks would win that one” type of games as the Portland Trailblazers traipsed into town and took Bud’s team to task to the tune of a 122-107 victory. Sure, there was no Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, but a messy nights from Khris Middleton plus hot shooting from Anfernee Simons was enough to spoil Serge Ibaka’s debut.

Serge Ibaka got the surprise first start, and things also started well enough for the Bucks even if they went into the second narrowly behind the Blazers, 31-30. In the second though, the wheels went kaput as a listless defensive effort led to transition buckets and deep shots aplenty while Chauncey Billups’s squad poured in 40 points to lead 71-54. Milwaukee got a tad more defensive in the third, but their shot remained more than elusive from the floor as they fell down 94-78 heading into the final period. Milwaukee cut the game down to eight with a few minutes remaining, but an air balled Jordan Nwora three seemed like the death knell and lo it was, as the Blazers controlled it from there on out to grab the win. Milwaukee will have a chance to break this two-game skid tomorrow at home against the Indiana Pacers.

Stat That Stood Out

So many choices here, it could be Khris’s 3-15 night, or Jrue’s seven turnovers, but even on a disappointing night we could all use something to cheer up a Monday, so I’ll go with Serge Ibaka playing 31 minutes. His season high is 33, but before that one instance he had eclipsed 25 minutes just two other times this season in a single game. Clearly the Bucks needed big man depth in this one, and while he looked a little stiff he was able to amble his way through the contest and even picked up his first block as a Buck. Six points and seven boards, I’ll take it. Let’s hope he’s got more in the tank where this came from.

