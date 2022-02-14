 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Blazers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are back on home soil with a chance to kick off their return with a victory over a stripped for parts Portland Trailblazers squad. Bud’s team will be without their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo though, out with ankle soreness.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 58: Against Portland, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 60%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (54 votes)
  • 31%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
90 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...