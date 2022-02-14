Bucks vs. Blazers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are back on home soil with a chance to kick off their return with a victory over a stripped for parts Portland Trailblazers squad. Bud’s team will be without their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo though, out with ankle soreness.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be OUT tonight with left ankle soreness. https://t.co/hgKRKUmssn — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 14, 2022

go Bucks!

Poll Game 58: Against Portland, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 60% Win big (by 10 or more points) (54 votes)

31% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (28 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (5 votes)

3% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

