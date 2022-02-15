Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: Shaking It Off, Getting Back On Track

Another day, another Milwaukee Bucks regular season game. Tonight’s opponent is the Indiana Pacers, and we have the details right down here.

Where We’re At

It feels like only yesterday that the Bucks fell (hard) to the Trail Blazers. ...I mean, yes, that was yesterday, but today is a new day! Today is the beginning of the DeAndre’ Bembry Era in Milwaukee!

The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing free agent G/F DeAndre Bembry for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. The Nets waived Bembry to create roster space for the blockbuster trade with Sixers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2022

Adam has the summary of the news here, and since the signing isn’t official we don't expect to see Bembry in action tonight. But there’s reinforcements on the way on the wing, which we saw was in dire need of support last night, and general manager Jon Horst still has an open roster spot (or two, today is the conclusion of Greg Monroe’s first 10-day contract) to work his magic with. Goran Dragic was officially bought out by San Antonio today, meaning that the Milwaukee front office will be working to bring him aboard before anybody else can.

On the injury front, Milwaukee continues to be without Brook Lopez, George Hill, and Pat Connaughton; Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch yesterday and is listed as probably today, with ankle soreness.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers come into town with a wholly different configuration than when we saw them last. Out is Domantas Sabonis, in are Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, who will get a chance to do in Indy what they couldn’t do in Sacramento: turn a team around. The Pacers are twenty (!) games under 0.500 right now, and are missing a whole starting lineup to injury (OUT: Myles Turner, TJ Warren, Ricky Rubio, TJ McConnell, Isaiah Jackson; QUESTIONABLE: Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon). I hope you’re ready for heavy doses of Goga Bitazde, because that’s what we have in store tonight!

Player To Watch

Jrue Holiday led the team in scoring last night, but had a rough outing with 7 turnovers and ultimately not enough impact plays. He can’t be everywhere at once, but as the team’s only healthy point guard and Giannis’ status up in the air (remember, he was “probable” at this time yesterday before being downgraded to “doubtful”) means that his job could get much easier...or much harder, depending on who shares the floor with him. Still, Holiday’s penchant for sloppy offensive play is well-known, and was one of the (many) flaws that came back and bit the Bucks last night. Which Jrue will we get tonight? Only one way to find out!

