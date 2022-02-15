 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
Good evening, Bucks fans, and welcome back to yet another offering of Milwaukee Bucks basketball! Hopefully tonight’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers finds the Bucks returning to their winning ways, though Indy is riding a six-game losing streak and isn’t eager to push that to seven.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 59: Against Indiana, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 59%
    Win big (by 10 or more point)
    (53 votes)
  • 29%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (26 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
89 votes total Vote Now

