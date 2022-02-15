Rapid Recap: Bucks 128, Pacers 119

Prepare the Chick-fil-A’s. Thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50 point performance, the Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers by a final score of 128-119.

After being sidelined Monday night vs. Portland, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned back to the starting lineup in this one — and his impact was immediately noticed. He’d go off for 12 points in the opening frame (including a massive coast-to-coast slam) and helped pad Milwaukee’s lead to 34-27 going into the second quarter.

The Bucks would warm up a tad from the perimeter going into the locker room, and it helped grant them a 69-63 halftime lead. After two quarters of play, Giannis led Milwaukee with 18 points.

Milwaukee’s defense would continue to bend in the third. The Pacers would stay right tin the thick of things, as the pair of former Kings in Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton were playing solid basketball. Head into the fourth, the Bucks held a 99-94 lead.

After struggling for much of the game, Milwaukee’s defense finally came to life in the fourth quarter. The Pacers would score just 25 points in the period, paving the way for Milwaukee to get the 128-119 win.

Stat That Stood Out

It’s never fun to play a game without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks were yet again reminded that on Monday night. Thankfully for them though, Giannis was back on the floor tonight and had his fingerprints all over the box score. Right from the opening tip, his presence was felt and his 50 points fueled Milwaukee to the victory. It’d be Giannis’ seventh 40+ point performance of the season, which is a career-high. Somebody tell Chick-fil-A to stay open late tonight.