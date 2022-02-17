Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to head into the All-Star Break on a high note by dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers in Fiserv Forum. Enjoy your last Bucks game until next Saturday!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 60: Against Philly, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 29% Win big (by 10 or more point) (66 votes)

52% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (118 votes)

12% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (27 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes) 224 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+