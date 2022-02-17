 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to head into the All-Star Break on a high note by dispatching the Philadelphia 76ers in Fiserv Forum. Enjoy your last Bucks game until next Saturday!

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

