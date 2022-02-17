Rapid Recap: Sixers 123, Bucks 120

In a clash between Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers would come out victorious with a 123-120 win.

NBA.com Box Score

Despite 12 points and six boards from Joel Embiid in the opening frame, Milwaukee was able to weather the storm and carry a three point advantage into the second quarter. They did this thanks to Bud taking advantage of the time when Embiid was off the floor, which was when the Bucks were able to make their run.

After being up by as many as 12 points early on in the second quarter, Milwaukee coughed up their lead to Philadelphia about 3⁄ 4 way into the quarter. Tyrese Maxey would come alive and score 11 points in the span of three minutes, which put the Sixers up headed into the locker room by a score of 69-61.

The third quarter would be dominated by Joel Embiid, who helped the Sixers maintain their halftime advantage going into the third quarter. He’d hit some absolutely preposterous shots. Going into the fourth, Philly held a 101-93 advantage.

The fourth quarter featured a battle between two of the most exciting players in basketball — Giannis vs. Embiid. Both stars would go back-and-forth, nailing some incredible shots. However, the Bucks would be unable to tie it on a Khris Middleton 3-point attempt in the dying embers of the game, which gave path to Philadelphia escaping town with a 123-120 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I have to go with Joel Embiid for this. He’s considered by many to be the frontrunner in the MVP race, and tonight, he put that on full display. He’d go off for 42 points and 14 rebounds and quite simply, some of the shots he hit were simply outrageous. At one point, he pulled up for a three in transition like he was Steph Curry. Just unreal.