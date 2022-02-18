 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All Star Weekend Open Thread

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: All Star Game-Team Lebron vs Team Durant

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely thankful for the break that just started, but the weekend festivities will still have the reigning NBA champions well-represented.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will participate in the main event on Sunday. Giannis will also take the court with brothers Thanasis and Alex for the Skills Challenge, which is very fun.

Not to be outdone, the Bucks are also sending in-arena host/Zora Stephenson fill-in Melanie Ricks, as well as Fiserv Forum DJ/creator of hype DJ Shawna.

The Bucks don’t play in a game that counts until late next week, so this post can stay up for the duration of All Star Weekend. Which event are you looking forward to the most? Is the Three Point Shootout a farce without Bobby Portis in the mix? Come in, hang out, and let’s enjoy the break together.

