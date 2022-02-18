All Star Weekend Open Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are likely thankful for the break that just started, but the weekend festivities will still have the reigning NBA champions well-represented.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will participate in the main event on Sunday. Giannis will also take the court with brothers Thanasis and Alex for the Skills Challenge, which is very fun.

Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo selected for NBA all-star skills challenge - should be a fun element to the weekend in Cleveland. https://t.co/q0WEvP9kYR via @journalsentinel — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) February 9, 2022

Not to be outdone, the Bucks are also sending in-arena host/Zora Stephenson fill-in Melanie Ricks, as well as Fiserv Forum DJ/creator of hype DJ Shawna.

Touched down in The Land!!! All Star Weekend ‘22 let’s goooooo pic.twitter.com/JUhBUe95WH — Melanie Ricks (@melaniebricks) February 16, 2022

Just touched down in The Land and I am incredibly honored to be representing THE WORLD CHAMPION MILWAUKEE @Bucks as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Official DJ! pic.twitter.com/NRDd466d0N — DJ Shawna (@DJShawna) February 16, 2022

The Bucks don’t play in a game that counts until late next week, so this post can stay up for the duration of All Star Weekend. Which event are you looking forward to the most? Is the Three Point Shootout a farce without Bobby Portis in the mix? Come in, hang out, and let’s enjoy the break together.