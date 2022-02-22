Report: Jevon Carter to Join Bucks

Having struck out on the Goran Dragic sweepstakes, Jon Horst and the Milwaukee Bucks have gone back to Plan B: Just keep signing dudes the Brooklyn Nets get rid of. This time around, it’s guard Jevon Carter:

Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Carter will clear waivers on Wednesday after Brooklyn released him to sign Goran Dragic. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2022

Carter, age 26, is in the midst of his fourth season as a pro having spent stints in Memphis, Phoenix, and most recently Brooklyn. Drafted 32nd overall by the Grizzlies in the 2018 Draft out of West Virginia University, Carter has never broken through as a starter, but has appeared in a total of 203 games and averaged 13.7 MPG over his career.

This season with Brooklyn he has seen his minutes and production drop to career lows, playing in 46 games and averaging 12.0 MPG. I’ll be honest, the averages aren’t going to wow you much: 3.6 points (.333/.331/.700), 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists over that span. His TOV% (12.7) is higher than his AST% (11.0), though we can take heart at the fact that nearly 3/4ths of his shot attempts come from beyond the three-point line. Site overlord Mitchell Maurer has informed me that he can adequately defend, so there is that.

I’ll level with you in that Carter will not be a big piece (if he gets minutes at all in a playoff rotation). For now he’s an emergency ball-handler with some experience who can help patch over the rotation gaps while the likes of George Hill gradually returns from a neck injury.

Regardless, he’s a Buck now, so we wish him all the best and hope he can reach his potential as Jeff Teague 2.0. Welcome!