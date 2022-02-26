Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally back from their loooooong All-Star Break, and you couldn’t ask for a better return matchup than the Brooklyn Nets. Although, with no Durant or Simmons, it certainly lack some of the fireworks one would hope. Still, a win against Brooklyn remains a sweet, sweet feeling.

Poll Game 61: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 59% Win big (by 10 or more point) (50 votes)

32% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (27 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (5 votes)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (2 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+