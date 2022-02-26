 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally back from their loooooong All-Star Break, and you couldn’t ask for a better return matchup than the Brooklyn Nets. Although, with no Durant or Simmons, it certainly lack some of the fireworks one would hope. Still, a win against Brooklyn remains a sweet, sweet feeling.

Poll

Game 61: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 59%
    Win big (by 10 or more point)
    (50 votes)
  • 32%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (27 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (5 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
84 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...