Rapid Recap: Nets 126, Bucks 123

In their first game of the second half of the season, the Bucks were unable to get the job done against the Brooklyn Nets, falling by a score of 126-123.

NBA.com Box Score

Coach Bud would feature quite a heavy rotation in the opening quarter, as he went 11 players deep. Both the Bucks and Nets would trade buckets, but seven points late in the quarter from Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee ahead by five going into the second quarter, 32-25.

Bobby Portis would continue to hit threes throughout the second quarter. Going into halftime, he had connected on four of them. It helped the Bucks carry a 59-53 advantage at the break.

That Bobby Portis guy? He continues to be Milwaukee’s source of energy. After a putrid start to the period where the Nets outscored the Bucks by a heavy margin, Portis began to go off. It’d be exactly what Milwaukee needed to get back into it, as going into the fourth, they found themselves down by just three points, 96-93.

The fourth would be just as enticing as the first three quarters, with both teams continuing to exchange hoops. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, they’d be unable to convert things into a win down the stretch, as they were plagued by a variety of troubles, one of the primary ones being missed free throws. Brooklyn would end up taking home a 126-123 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Bobby Portis is just unreal. Every game, he makes an appearance with his energy and effort that he puts on display. However, in addition to those, tonight he put his shooting on display. He’d erupt for a career-high eight 3-pointers, totaling 30 points on the evening. Had he not gotten hot in the third quarter, this game likely goes to the Nets. It’s incredible how much the crowd feeds off of him in moments like this.