 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What better way to start the week than with a matchup that’s always fun to watch? Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks welcome to town the Charlotte Hornets, and even though it’s on NBA TV it ought to be a good one for basketball fans.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 62: Against Charlotte, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 34%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (25 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (24 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (15 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (8 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...