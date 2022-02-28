Rapid Recap: Bucks 130, Hornets 106

After losing a tough one to the Nets the other night, the Bucks got back on track with a massive 130-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA.com Box Score

Despite 13 first quarter points from LaMelo Ball, the Bucks were able to weather the storm and headed into the second quarter tied at 32 apiece with Charlotte. The Hornets would rely heavily on the 3-point ball in the opening frame, connecting on 6-of-13 from deep.

That tie wouldn’t last for long. A barrage of 3-pointers from the Bucks to start the second gave them a strong hold in this one. All starters had double digits at the break, which helped give Milwaukee a 76-53 lead going into the locker room.

Bucking the theme as of late, the Bucks were able to keep the momentum going in the third quarter. Bobby Portis would start to heat up from deep, which kept a large amount of separation between the two teams. At the end of three, the Bucks led by a score of 108-76.

From that point on, it was smooth sailing for the Bucks. They’d put the final touches on a 130-106 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Let’s go with the third quarter. Everyone has been frustrated with how things have gone in that period lately, ranging from Bucks fans to the players and coaches. However, tonight, that took a turn in the opposite direction. Rather than coughing up their double-digit lead, Milwaukee instead protected it and maintained it going into the fourth, which essentially sealed the game. It’ll be intriguing to see if the Bucks will be able to maintain that momentum moving forward, especially against a gritty Miami team on Wednesday night.