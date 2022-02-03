Khris Middleton Named All-Star Reserve

In a pleasant surprise, Khris Middleton was selected by the coaches as an All-Star reserve.

It marks his third selection in four years, and he’ll join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Cleveland this year. I have to say, I really didn’t see this coming, particularly with far more love being thrown Jrue Holiday’s way in recent weeks. He’ll miss out once again, although has a chance as an injury replacement given folks like Kevin Durant won’t be playing in this marquee weekend.

It’s no shade to Middleton about him making it this year, he’s certainly worked his butt off to get here, but his per-36 numbers are right in line with last year (when he missed out). I also was kinda hoping he could just get the week to rest up given he’s barely had a chance to catch his breath what was participating in the Olympics and last year’s championship run.

ALL that being said, as Bucks fans we really can’t take opportunities like this for granted given the decade or so of doldrums we endured with no All-Stars. When I’m being cynical, this is always a nice reminder and a happy moment for a player I have quite a bit of fondness for.