Report: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Greg Monroe to 10-Day Contract

The Moose is loose once more for the Milwaukee Bucks, who reportedly are signing old friend Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract per Mike Scotto.

The Milwaukee Bucks and free agent center Greg Monroe have agreed to a 10-day contract, a league source told @hoopshype. Monroe had multiple 10-day offers on the table before choosing the Bucks. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 5, 2022

The former Jason Kidd stalwart who patrolled the blocks as one of the Bucks biggest free agent signings ever has been lost in the wilderness since he was traded in the Eric Bledsoe deal. He was in Europe earlier this year before the COVID outbreak led to him finding several stints on 10-day contracts across the league. He’s played spot minutes in Minnesota and Washington after having not appeared in the NBA since 2018-19.

It continues the trend of Horst using these non-cap impacting 10-day contracts to pad the roster with emergency big men, just as he did with Luke Kornet. The Unikornet was a non-factor though, and I’d expect the same for Monroe barring any rest for the Bucks big men — which may be in the cards given Monroe apparently chose Milwaukee over other suitors.

Regardless, I expect his short stint to inspire plenty of nostalgia across the fan base. And one forever.