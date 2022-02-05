Rapid Recap: Bucks 137, Blazers 108

In game one of a four-game road trip out west, the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Portland Trail Blazers, 137-108.

The first half was mostly Milwaukee; the depleted Portland offense kept pace for a few stretches but the Bucks simply combined the creation of good looks and conversion of bad ones on their way to a 70-point first half, leading the Blazers 70-54. Milwaukee was scorching through the first two quarters, hitting 12 of their 24 three-point attempts and the makes spread across 7 players. The dreaded third quarter came and went, and the Bucks did not follow the familiar script. The offense kept humming along, the defense maintained consistency, and this one felt like a “normal” Bucks blowout win through to the final buzzer, even with the Bucks bench allowing some highlight plays to the Blazers reserves.

Stat That Stood Out

Milwaukee ended the night shooting 46.0% (23-for-50) from deep, but the fourth quarter put a damper on just how unreasonably hot they were. In quarters 1-3, the Bucks made 18 threes. Eighteen, in thirty six minutes of action. Giannis and Bobby Portis combined for 10 of those 18; the latter of which is just a hot shooting night from a solid shooter, but the former is just a sign that your night was over before it even started, if you’re Portland.

