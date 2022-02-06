 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Clippers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Clippers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue their trip down the western coast of this nation, they have a several-day stop in Los Angeles, kicking off with their matchup Sunday evening against the Clippers. And it sounds like they’ll have to win this one without Grayson Allen, a late scratch.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 55: Against LA Clippers, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (38 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (39 votes)
  • 13%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (13 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (4 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...