Rapid Recap: Bucks 137, Clippers 113

Who doesn’t love a SEGABABA on the road? The Milwaukee Bucks don’t mind them, taking out the Los Angeles Clippers, 137-113.

NBA.com Box Score

The first quarter was a fairly even affair, but the Clippers held an advantage on three-point makes and therefore carried a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. LA’s shooting stayed hot as they kept Milwaukee at bay, and the Bucks seemed to have left their three-point prowess in Portland. (Hmm, I like that line, I may re-use it…) The score sat at 60-51 at halftime, in favor of Milwaukee, thanks to Bobby Portis, aka Bobby Buckets, aka Bobby At-The-Buzzer.

That three must have cured what ailed the Bucks in the third quarter, because Milwaukee broke the game open and took a 20+ point lead in the third. Pat Connaughton in particular found his stroke, salvaging the Bucks’ shooting night almost single-handedly. But the Clippers never say die (no, really) and closed the gap in the fourth, moving to within single digits with about 9 minutes remaining. Over the next few minutes, Jrue Holiday pulled off a personal 7-0 run to regain control of the game, and then he really got going, and the Clippers eventually crapped out.

Stat That Stood Out

Milwaukee’s night shooting the ball turned out a lot better than anticipated, thanks to that third quarter. But they built the lead by making hay at the foul line, and ended the night with 27 attempts, eleven more than Los Angeles. The constant pressure on the rim kept pressure off Milwaukee’s shooters, and after halftime the lid over the rim was busted through and the Bucks’ offense really took off. It just goes to show you that winning ugly takes work, and Milwaukee reaped the benefits of that hard work in this one.

