The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 121: Mooses? Meese? Greg Monroe

The more things change, the more they stay the same as Kyle and Riley discuss the signing of Greg Monroe on a 10-day contract and whether that it’s a potential long term option or if it’s to bridge the gap to Brook Lopez’s return. Speaking of Lopez, they discuss what his new update on traveling with the team means along with Khris Middleton being selected as an All-Star reserve, plus the little trade chatter that exist.

Next, Kyle and Riley briefly review the wins over the Wizards (more talking about Montrez Harrell’s foul) and the Trail Blazers lack of defending. After that the miscellaneous section including rapid fire, Riley reviews a new journal, Kyle talks about Encanto and they make predictions for the week out west.

(writer’s note: This was recorded before the Bucks win against the Lost Angeles Clippers)

