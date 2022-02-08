Bucks vs. Lakers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their second of two games against the LA squads.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 56: Against LA Lakers, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 41% Win big (by 10 or more points) (79 votes)

41% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (79 votes)

13% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (25 votes)

4% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes) 191 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+