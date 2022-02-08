Trade Deadline 2022 Open Thread

Welcome to the NBA trade deadline at Brew Hoop, where we ask that everybody use coasters and please don’t feed the aging pugs from the table, thanks. No, it’s not a roundtable (that’ll be coming soon), but it is a place to gather and discuss the goings-on of the busiest week of the NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are reigning NBA champions. Nope, still feels good to say. Everybody else wants to knock them off their lofty perch, and this week is the opportunity some contenders will create to do just that. But the Bucks want to stay put, and here is where we’ll collect any of the whispers, rumblings, and scuttlebutt relevant to the Bucks.

Bucks Out on Schröder

Remember the Dennis Schröder rumor? Turns out, the Bucks are out on that deal, and for good reason.

I'm told that reports Boston and Milwaukee have talked a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap are accurate. What has killed a deal thus far is the Bucks want the Celtics to include Grant Williams in the deal and Boston is unwilling to part with their backup big man. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 8, 2022

Imagining the conversation between the two front offices might amuse only me, but since I’m the writer here I’ll foist my head-canon upon you all now.

BUCKS: Hey, we want Schröder. CELTICS: Cool! We want Donte. BUCKS: Cool. We also want Grant Williams. CELTICS: What? Not cool! We want Grant Williams. BUCKS: ...lol bye.

Kudos to Jon Horst and company for pushing the envelope. Schröder was a questionable fit, but Grant Williams would have been a nice front court addition to help round out the rotation. He’s no PJ Tucker, but he’s no Semi Ojeleye either (sorry, Semi...), and that’s the type of swing the Bucks ought to take with what few trade assets they have.

Big-ish Moves Out West

As Pelicans await return of Zion Williamson, McCollum delivers a dynamic scorer in backcourt that desperately needed it. After starting 1-12, Pels have elevated to a play-in tournament spot. No team since 1996-97 Suns has made playoffs from that kind of a start. https://t.co/NAUQJ0hl93 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The Blazers keep on jettisoning useful players in the interest of accelerating a rebuild while Damian Lillard recovers from an abdominal injury. Bucks Twitter had bandied about some interest in Larry Nance and Josh Hart, or a reunion with Tony Snell, but the salaries involved never made it more than wishful thinking.

Pacers Making Moves

ESPN story on Sacramento acquiring Indiana's Domantas Sabonis -- and parting with guard Tyrese Haliburton to make the deal: https://t.co/FP6nu0E6Fl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

The division “rival” Indiana Pacers have parted ways with All Star big man Domantas Sabonis, alongside Jeremy Lamb and brother-of-Jrue Justin Holiday, in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson. This deal feels an awful lot like rearranging deck chairs for both franchises, who are each going nowhere fast. Kings faithful loved Haliburton, and were not pleased about the deal. Indiana gets back a guard with high upside while also (apparently) committing to Myles Turner as their main big going forward.

We’ll update this post as often as we can with new stories come out between now and the February 10 deadline. Feel free to post in the comments and follow along with us!