 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Warriors Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30pm (Central)

By Van Fayaz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks

We’re getting a good one on national TV tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks kick off their four-game Western Conference road trip against the Golden State Warriors. A victory tonight would extend Milwaukee’s winning streak to seven.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 68: Against Golden State, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 28%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (48 votes)
  • 48%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (83 votes)
  • 19%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
170 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...