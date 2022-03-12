Rapid Recap: Bucks 109, Warriors 122

The Milwaukee Bucks road trip got off to a rickety start against the Golden State Warriors, as a Klay Thompson 38-point night spoiled a six-game win streak for Bud’s Bucks. The 122-109 loss will have to be sloughed off as they prepare for a Monday game in Utah.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee opened up the game foul-happy, sending the Warriors to the line but counteracting it with hitting from behind the arc to tie it up at 28 after one period. A porous defensive second let Klay Thompson go supernova as the Warriors pushed themselves ahead 67-58 at half. The heater continued for Golden State in the third, as the Bucks fell further behind 103-84. Milwaukee couldn’t make a dent in the Warriors advantage as the game wore on and Bud inserted the bench with about three minutes left.

Stat that Stood Out

The Bucks might not have turned the ball over practically at all, but the formula they’ve used lately to win (dominating the OREB and controlling the DREB) was completely upended. The Warriors posted a 36.0% OREB rate while Milwaukee had just 14% on their side. Death by a thousand long rebounds in this one, but it was a clear inability to execute one of Bud’s core tenets.