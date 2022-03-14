Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Preview: The Gang is Back Together

After their west coast trip began with a loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in action tonight against the Utah Jazz — and it’ll be an exciting one.

Why will it be an exciting one? Because Brook Lopez, who has missed every game this season besides the opener, will returning, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Lopez has been out after having back surgery.

Additionally, Milwaukee will once again have George Hill after battling neck soreness.

Where We’re At

The Bucks continue to sit near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, as they boast a 42-26 record. They currently sit third in the conference. Saturday’s lost to Golden State was only Milwaukee’s third loss in the last ten games.

During that stretch, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been massive. Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.7 points per game to pair with 11.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Meanwhile, Middleton is averaging 24 points and 5.8 assists in that window of time.

As a team in that stretch, the Bucks are scoring the basketball — and well. They currently sit at an average of 124.6 points per game in their last ten games. During that stretch, they’re shooting the ball at a clip of 48.8 percent.

Looking at the Bucks’ opponent, the Jazz will be a tough opponent. Milwaukee hasn’t won in Salt Lake City since the 2001-02 season. It’s definitely an environment that gives them fits. Led by the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah currently holds a 42-25 record, which holds the fourth seed out west.

The Jazz boast a winning percentage in their last ten games, but not as good as Milwaukee — they’ve been 6-4. They’re coming off a thriller vs. the Sacramento Kings, where Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a career-high and beat me in my dynasty fantasy basketball championship (that was not fun).

Player to Watch

The Jazz have been stroking the ball from deep as of late, and one of the reasons is because of a guy that I mentioned above — Donovan Mitchell averages 3.4 3-pointers per game and possesses a nasty scoring ability which gives him the ability to take over games. In his career, he averages a tick under 26 points against the Bucks. In Utah’s victory over Milwaukee earlier this season, he tallied 28 points. If the Bucks want to break their losing skid in Utah, limiting Mitchell will have to be the first priority on the list.

Betting Odds

Per DraftKings, the Bucks are sitting at -1.5 on the spread as well as -125 on the ML.

