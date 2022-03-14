 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks welcome Brook Lopez back to the lineup for this one, along with George Hill, against the Utah Jazz. If you can keep your eyelids open long enough to take it all in, let’s hope we get to enjoy a successful return for the big man.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Game 69: Against Utah, the Bucks will...

  • 14%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (61 votes)
  • 30%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (45 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (21 votes)
