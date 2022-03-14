The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 125: Playoff Confidence Index

In this week’s episode of The Brew Hoop Podcast, Riley was preparing to jet away from Minneapolis, so Kyle and I were thrilled (thrilled!) to be joined by Mitchell Maurer for our recording. One note before we get to the pod description, we recorded before the Brook Lopez and George Hill news. So, you’ll get none of that mentioned here, but the discussion would’ve likely boiled down to: “that’s good.” Astute, I know.

Anyway, the meat of the episode is an exercise that I’d love for other folks to weigh in on in the comments below. I ran through the entire Milwaukee Bucks roster and asked Mitchell and Kyle to rate on a scale of 1-10 how confident they were in each player to perform in the Playoffs.

10 being regardless of matchup, you know the player will perform up to their expectations.

1 being there’s no faith in them adding anything of value and you regret it the second they touch the court.

Here’s the list of players, so feel free to copy/paste and add your confidence level next to their names:

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Khris Middleton:

Jrue Holiday:

Bobby Portis:

Grayson Allen:

Brook Lopez:

Pat Connaughton:

George Hill:

Serge Ibaka:

Wes Matthews:

Jevon Carter:

Jordan Nwora:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo:

We don’t really touch on the games this past week. Finally, Kyle closes it out with his review of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die.

One programming note, we’ll be off next week due to some scheduling conflicts across the board. As always, thanks for listening.