Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Preview: Ragu Revenge

Fresh off their second win in Utah in the 21st century, the Milwaukee Bucks jetted back to California for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The headline, of course, is the Donte DiVincenzo revenge game.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee may have won in Utah, but the bigger win IMO was finally having Brook Lopez return to the court. Airballs and Thon Maker fouling impressions aside, he seemed to move at Brook-level speeds and looked natural in the drop once more. It’s a pleasure to see him back out there.

George Hill had a mostly anonymous 13-minute return, but it’s baby steps for him. Perhaps the most impressive performance on Monday came from Jrue Holiday, whose 29 points and control through the late third and fourth helped drive the Bucks back from another third period deficit. With strength and finesse, Holiday had the full package working.

Speaking of impressive wins, the Kings are fresh off one of their own with a 112-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. De’Aaron Fox paced them with 34 points while newly arrived Domantas Sabonis added 22 points. The latter left Indiana only to have to guard Giannis one more time this season. How unfortunate. The headline is Donte though, who is now “doing stuff” in the purple and silver as a regular rotation player for the Kangz. He’s shooting 34% since arriving in Sacrown, but at least he’s up to 34% from deep out there!

I consider myself among the slightly perplexed by the Domas move at the deadline, although I do think NBA Twitter may have a bit of a love affair with Haliburton that skewed just how lopsided that trade was. In reality, the more important part is Fox returning to the level of play that netted him a max contract. For this season though, it appears their non-Playoff streak will continue once more. Hopefully the Bucks can help the Kings’ fans by boosting their tankathon odds.

Speaking of odds, the Bucks are 8.5 point favorites in this one. Just given the glut of travel they’ve had lately, I’d feel a little wary betting on them to cover that large a spread.

As for injuries, the only player out for Milwaukee is Pat Connaughton, and of course DeAndre Bembry is gone for the year. Feels good to not type Brook here.

Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Terence Davis and Jeremy Lamb.

Player to Watch

*tears up*

