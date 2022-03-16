 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Kings Game Thread

Tip-off is set for 9:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
Anyone still awake for this one? It’s the Milwaukee Bucks taking in the Sacramento Kings in their second to last game of this four-contest trip. We’ll see what kind of game Donte DiVincenzo puts together in front of his former employer.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 70: Against Sacramento, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 51%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (104 votes)
  • 37%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (75 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (20 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (3 votes)
202 votes total Vote Now

