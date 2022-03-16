Rapid Recap: Bucks 135, Kings 126

The Milwaukee Bucks may have let the Sacramento Kings get a sniff of victory in the late stages of this game, but they pulled on their championship mettle to shut down the younger Sacramento and grab a 135-126 victory. Donte DiVincenzo may have played his finest game of the season, but even 19 points couldn’t get it done against a hot-shooting Milwaukee team.

NBA.com Box Score

A sloppy first quarter for the Bucks brought back some of their old stalwarts, turnovers and allowing second chances, with the Kings taking a 31-28 lead after one. Milwaukee re-took some control in the second quarter behind a balanced scoring attack, with a Giannis Antetokounmpo pre-halftime thunderous slam helping put the Bucks up 68-61.

Antetokounmpo carried that momentum into the third period, scoring 12 straight points to close it out and maintain a safe 101-92 lead for the Bucks after three. Mr. Jrue Holiday came alive in the fourth with clutch triples to go along with Khris Middleton’s solid 32-point overall output, as the Bucks closed out the Kings after they made it close. With Sacramento coughing it up one too many times in the final minutes, the Bucks left with a win.

Stat that Stood Out

It was an offensive affair all evening, with the Bucks especially pouring it on through an 18-35 game from deep, but it’s worth highlighting the combined efforts of the Bucks big three. Giannis, Khris and Jrue had 89 points combined between them, and they were the ones that truly carries this to a W.

