Bucks vs. Timberwolves Game Thread

We’re set for as good a late-season matchup as you can get in cross-conference play when the Milwaukee Bucks meet the Minnesota Timberwolves this afternoon. Both squads are pretty healthy, both are playing extremely well as of late, and both feature their own version of a “big three” and interesting role players around their cores. That its a late-afternoon/early evening tip-off to allow some of our international fans a chance to watch live is just a cherry on top.

The key for the Bucks will be minute distribution for the three guys recently returned from long injury layoffs. George Hill and Brook Lopez have logged 10+ minutes in both games this week and will probably do the same today, and with Pat Connaughton (probably) back, that’s another bench guy who is probably deserving of some burn. If it looks a little wonky, that’s only because Mike Budenholzer now has 11 rotation-worthy players at his disposal. There are much worse problems to have.

UPDATE: Riley’s reverse jinx has now worked on three occasions. This time, Giannis is out with knee soreness.

Prepare to burn the tapes of this game.

