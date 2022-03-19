Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, Timberwolves 138

The Milwaukee Bucks found out this afternoon they would be facing off against the Minnesota Wolves with no Giannis Antetokounmpo, and things only got weirder from there in a foul-fest, defensive-optional performance that led to a 119-138 loss that ended their road trip. Neither Jrue Holiday nor Khris Middleton were able to find the EC Finals magic they conjured last year, and 22-47 shooting from the Wolves beyond the arc proved too much.

NBA.com Box Score

A scuffle that started with a Patrick Beverley shove made the first quarter much longer than it ever needed to be, but the Bucks had work to do as they were trailing 28-34. The poor defensive first half only continued as the minutes ticked on, with the Bucks giving up bucket-after-bucket but unable to match the Wolves in the second. They entered half down 56-68, an exact scoring replica of the first quarter. Minnesota blew it wide open in the third period, taking advantage of turnovers and continued hot shooting from outside for a commanding 106-82 lead to start the fourth. By that point, Bud knew it was over and gave Pat Connaughton (in his first game back) and some bench players a chance to get some burn.

Stat that Stood Out

The Wolves were feasting upon Milwaukee turnovers in this one, taking almost every loose ball and turning it into points on the other end. Minnesota turned 14 Bucks turnovers into 21 points, in comparison to the Bucks at just four points off 11 Wolves turnovers. It was a rough disparity, when coupled with allowing too many free throws and makes beyond the arc proved far too much for the Bucks to pull this one out.

