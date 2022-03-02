 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat for the final time this regular season, with South Beach’s team leading the season series 2-1. Let’s see if Giannis Antetokounmpo can get this thing evened up.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 63: Against Miami, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 21%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (34 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (57 votes)
  • 23%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (37 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (30 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

