Bucks vs. Heat Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat for the final time this regular season, with South Beach’s team leading the season series 2-1. Let’s see if Giannis Antetokounmpo can get this thing evened up.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 63: Against Miami, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 21% Win big (by 10 or more points) (34 votes)

36% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (57 votes)

23% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (37 votes)

18% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (30 votes) 158 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+